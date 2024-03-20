Miami Gardens

Man found dead inside BMW in Miami Gardens

A man was found dead inside his car after being shot several times

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was found dead inside a white BMW in the 1900 block of NW 167th Street in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the area at approximately 6:54 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

According to police, their investigation revealed that the driver and a male passenger were traveling east on NW 167th Street.

"Several shots were fired and struck the driver," police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The identity of the suspects, who fled the scene, is unknown. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue declared the man deceased at the scene.

Police didn't give further information on the passenger or his condition.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami Gardens
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us