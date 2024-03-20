Man found dead inside BMW in Miami Gardens

A man was found dead inside a white BMW in the 1900 block of NW 167th Street in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the area at approximately 6:54 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

According to police, their investigation revealed that the driver and a male passenger were traveling east on NW 167th Street.

"Several shots were fired and struck the driver," police said.

The identity of the suspects, who fled the scene, is unknown. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue declared the man deceased at the scene.

Police didn't give further information on the passenger or his condition.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC 6 for updates.