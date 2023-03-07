Girlfriend in Custody After Tamarac Man Murdered

Broward Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a murder in Tamarac, and the victim’s girlfriend is in custody Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call of a delayed report of a shooting in the 8800 block of Northwest 75th Court around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

They found a man dead inside his house. BSO has not released his identity or the scenario of what they believed happened.

Neighbors, however, told NBC 6 they heard gunshots Monday afternoon.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“So what it seems like is she killed him as he was inside, sitting down, supposedly he was sitting down and she just came from behind and shot him and then she ran away, she left the scene,” said Fabrizio Aimini, who lives across the street and said he had spoken to investigators at the scene.

“She shot him, and a neighbor saw her walking down to Walmart with a gun in her hand,” added Ami Amrani, who lives a few houses down.

Tuesday morning, she came back to the house, and BSO deputies, with guns drawn, took the unidentified woman into custody, calling her a person of interest in the case. Neighbors told NBC 6 the victim owned a contracting business and helped everyone with their plumbing issues.

“I was in shock, I thought, wow, not here, nothing ever happens in this neighborhood, I know Manny was a nice person, he’s a really good guy,” said Phyllis Gadson, who lives next door. “My heart breaks for him and his mom, and for her, too.”

“All the neighborhood is in shock, you know, I mean he was a wonderful guy, very calm, very social,” Amrani said.

The couple, apparently, were having issues for some time.

“This has been going on for months, so we get the cops in front here maybe once a month,” Aimini said. “Nobody deserves to be treated like that and you know, who knows what’s going on in her head and what was actually going on in the house but it really is unfortunate.”

No one outside the investigation really knows what happened. According to the neighbors, the victim moved in about a year ago to take care of his ailing mother. He wanted a quiet, peaceful place for his mom.