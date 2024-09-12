Sunrise

Man found engulfed in flames in Sunrise dies: Police

The discovery was made outside a Walgreen's on W. Oakland Park Boulevard near University Drive

By Kim Wynne and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation was underway after a man who was found engulfed in flames in Sunrise Thursday morning died, police said.

The discovery was made outside a Walgreen's on W. Oakland Park Boulevard near University Drive.

Sunrise Police officials said officers responded to a fire and found the man engulfed in flames.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

Footage showed multiple officers at the scene with the victim's body covered by a yellow tarp in a grassy area next to a parking lot and a gas station.

RAW: Police respond after a man was found engulfed in flames in Sunrise.

Witnesses said they saw a puff of smoke around 9:30 a.m., shortly before ambulances arrived.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

