‘People's lives are not a game': Man hit by speeding hit-and-run driver in Miami recovering

A man said he was in surgery for nine hours after he was hit by a speeding hit-and-run driver last week in Miami.

Surveillance video shows the moments Adrian Velazquez and another person were hit by a white mini-van at around 9:44 p.m. on Friday.

The two were standing on the corner of Northwest 54th Street and 4th Avenue after work to grab a bite to eat when suddenly the van slammed right into them, running them over.

They were knocked to the ground, but the driver of the van kept going, leaving the two to fend for themselves.

Fortunately, they survived, but the road to recovery will be a long one.

Velazquez was out of the hospital by Monday night. Alongside undergoing surgery, his right arm is broken and in a cast, and doctors had to put his elbow back in place and put screws in. He also has plates in his ankles.

He told NBC6 that in those seconds, he thought about his wife and three children in Colombia, who he provides for. A year ago he left Venezuela looking for a better future, but now he finds himself with medical debt.

"People's lives are not a game," Velazquez said in Spanish. "Our lives changed in a matter of minutes. It’s painful."

Police have not released much information about the investigation, but if you have any information that could help call Crime Stoppers.

Velazquez also set up a GoFundMe page.