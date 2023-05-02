Man Airlifted to Hospital After Shooting Inside Lauderdale Lakes Walmart

A man was airlifted to the hospital and a large law enforcement investigation was underway after a shooting inside a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday.

Footage showed a large number of Broward Sheriff's Office deputies at the store at 3001 N. State Road 7. Multiple officers could be seen standing outside the store with weapons drawn.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the shooting happened inside the store around 2 p.m.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials confirmed the was airlifted to Broward General Hospital from the store with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man's identity and condition were unknown. No other injuries were reported.

Officials said the shooter fled the scene on a scooter. He was described as wearing a black hoodie and dark jean shorts.

#HappeningNow Manhunt underway for gunman who opened fire inside a #LauderdaleLakes Walmart. Police say he got away on a scooter. One man shot airlifted to the hospital, no other victims @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/ROIh4AnTWR — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) May 2, 2023

BSO Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the incident.

A family assistance center for employees and shoppers was set up at 3580 W. Oakland Park Boulevard.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.