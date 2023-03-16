Man Hospitalized After Shooting on I-95 Near Fort Lauderdale

One man was rushed to the hospital after a late night shooting Wednesday on I-95 near downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The incident took place just before midnight in the northbound lanes near Broward Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office said the man was shot while driving.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the man who was not identified, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. Several others were treated at the scene, according to FLFR.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were at the scene, but have not released details on the shooting at this time. The roadway reopened to traffic just before 5 a.m.

This latest shooting on the roadway comes less than one week after a road rage shooting took place near Hollywood Boulevard. A shooting on March 6 near Broward Boulevard killed one man and sent a woman to the hospital.