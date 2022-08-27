Hialeah

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting at Hialeah Gas Station

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Hialeah Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one man in critical condition, police said.

 According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight at the Shell gas station at 6795 W 4th Avenue in Hialeah.

The suspect, 22-year-old Brian Alvarez was pouring gas into his motorcycle when he entered a verbal argument with the victim, police said.

Alvarez then motioned with his hand, calling he victim to stand in front of him.  

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As the victim, 33, approached Alvarez in unarmed and non-aggressive manner, Alvarez took out a firearm, pointed it at the victim and then fired it, striking the victim, police said.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center and is in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

Alvarez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted second-degree murder.

Local

first alert weather 8 hours ago

Unsettled Weather, Scattered Showers Saturday as Rain Chances Increase Throughout Weekend

Miami-Dade County 16 hours ago

Driver in Wrong-Way Palmetto Expressway Crash That Killed 5 Arrested

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.

This article tagged under:

HialeahShell Gas stationTGK Correctional Centercritical condition
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us