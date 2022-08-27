Man in Critical Condition After Shooting at Hialeah Gas Station

The Hialeah Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one man in critical condition, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight at the Shell gas station at 6795 W 4th Avenue in Hialeah.

The suspect, 22-year-old Brian Alvarez was pouring gas into his motorcycle when he entered a verbal argument with the victim, police said.

Alvarez then motioned with his hand, calling he victim to stand in front of him.

As the victim, 33, approached Alvarez in unarmed and non-aggressive manner, Alvarez took out a firearm, pointed it at the victim and then fired it, striking the victim, police said.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center and is in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

Alvarez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted second-degree murder.

