Trump Indictment

Man in prison outfit released from jail after blocking Trump's motorcade in Miami

The man had been arguing with Trump supporters outside of the Miami courthouse where the former President was indicted, according to an arrest report.

By Julia Bagg and Kaitlyn Schwanemann

NBC Universal, Inc.

The protester who was arrested after blocking former president Donald Trump's motorcade on Tuesday has been released on bond.

Domenic Santana, 61, stepped out of jail with a message to Trump: “It’s your day, now you're getting locked up."

"I got locked up too," he added with a laugh. "But he came in and out, no bond, I’ve been there all night."

Santana said his daughter, a Trump supporter, paid his $2000 bond after seeing his arrest on TV.

He was booked on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence to his person, and obstructing traffic.

Santana had been arguing with Trump supporters outside of the Miami courthouse where the former President was indicted, according to an arrest report.

He donned a black and white prisoner costume with a plastic ball and chain, and held a sign that read, "Lock him up."

Domenic Santana, 61

Miami police blocked off a nearby intersection to prepare for Trump's motorcade's departure when Santana ran into the street holding up his sign, police said.

Santana blocked the motorcade from exiting and caused an SUV to swerve to avoid colliding with him, the arrest report said.

“I was running away from the mob that was hitting me and I just dodged for my safety and all of a sudden there’s the motorcade, and there’s my sign. And then I got tackled down, simple," Santana said.

He noted that he wanted Trump to see the "lock him up" sign he was toting.

He admitted that this was not the first time he had tried to block the former President's motorcade and that the police "did a great job."

Santana came to the U.S. as a child from Cuba and retired in Miami after decades of operating an eatery in the New York area. He considers himself a political independent.

“A fellow New Yorker can spot a rat a mile away,” he said. "Frankly, he should’ve been locked up ages ago.”

After a night in jail, Santana added that he would "absolutely" do it again.

