Man Killed in Drive-by Shooting in NW Miami-Dade

A drive-by shooting killed a man and left a woman injured Monday in northeast Miami-Dade, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Miami Gardens Drive approaching I-95.

The man died at the scene and the woman was shot in the hand, police said. She was taken to Aventura Medical Center.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a white, four-door sedan.

The northbound lanes of Miami Gardens Drive at NE 6th Avenue were shut down for the investigation.

Further details were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.