Man killed in Hialeah Gardens crash involving tractor trailer

A horrific crash involving a pickup truck and tractor trailer left one man dead in Hialeah Gardens on Sunday morning.

The early-morning crash happened on US 27, just south of NW 138th Street around 2:45 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of a blue Chevy pickup truck was traveling north on US 27 before crashing into a stopped tractor trailer. FHP stated.

The pickup truck's driver died at the scene, troopers confirmed. His identity has not been released.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Two lanes of US 27 were closed for about four hours following the crash.