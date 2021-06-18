First Alert Traffic

Man Killed in Hit and Run Crash Along I-95 in Broward

Chopper footage showed several northbound lanes closed along I-95 near Davie Road, with Florida Highway Patrol troopers at the scene.

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating an early morning fatal hit and run crash that closed lanes of a major Broward County roadway.

Chopper footage showed several northbound lanes closed along I-95 near Davie Road, with Florida Highway Patrol troopers at the scene.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

FHP officials say a man was struck by a car who fled the scene. Officials said the victim died at the scene and did not release his identity at this time.

No information was released on the car involved in the crash.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Florida Court Says No to Recreational Marijuana Ballot Proposal

Palm Beach County 4 hours ago

Man Charged With Doing ‘Burnout' on LGBTQ Pride Crosswalk in Delray Beach

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficBrowardI-95
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us