Man Killed in Hit and Run Crash Along I-95 in Broward

Police are investigating an early morning fatal hit and run crash that closed lanes of a major Broward County roadway.

Chopper footage showed several northbound lanes closed along I-95 near Davie Road, with Florida Highway Patrol troopers at the scene.

A fatal crash investigation has two right lanes blocked northbound on I-95 just south of Broward Blvd. Please use caution as you drive through the area. pic.twitter.com/JgVtIYmZIX — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) June 18, 2021

FHP officials say a man was struck by a car who fled the scene. Officials said the victim died at the scene and did not release his identity at this time.

No information was released on the car involved in the crash.

