Man killed in shooting in Fort Lauderdale: Police

An investigation was underway in Fort Lauderdale after a man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue around 11:20 a.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Once there, they found the victim, an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been disclosed.

Police initially said preliminary information indicated it was a drive-by shooting, but later said it was not a drive-by.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the man's body covered by a yellow tarp in the parking lot of a business, with more than a dozen officers at the scene.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.