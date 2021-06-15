Man Found Shot to Death Inside Car in Miami Gardens

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in a Miami Gardens neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The incident happened outside a home in the area of Northwest 154th Street and 18th Avenue.

Footage showed officers at the scene with a yellow tarp covering part of a dark-colored sedan.

Police haven't released many details, only saying that they're investigating a "domestic homicide" in the area.

Family members and friends identified the victim as 25-year-old Vershaud Walker, and said he lived at the home where the incident happened.

"He was a very loving person," said Walker's great aunt Angela Ragin. "He wasn't a violent person, that's what I don't understand."

Friends said Walker had a rocky relationship with his girlfriend, but said they don't know why he would have been killed.

"He's always tried his best to like look out for his family, his friends," friend Trenton Jennings said. "He's just an amazing person and honestly I'm so thankful for knowing him for so long."

Police said their investigation was ongoing.

