Man killed in wrong-way crash on Florida's Turnpike was a paramedic, mother says

The young man killed in a wrong-way crash on Florida's Turnpike in Broward County was identified by family Thursday as a first responder waiting to be hired by the Miami Fire Rescue Department.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike just after Red Road and was first reported at around 1:45 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 55-year-old woman was behind the wheel of a 2010 grey Honda Element SUV that was traveling the wrong way on the on the inside lane of the Turnpike.

The driver of a 2016 Honda Civic, a 23-year-old man, couldn't avoid a collision and the two vehicles hit head-on, officials said. He was identified by family as Ezekiel Urrutia.

The Element then hit a concrete barrier wall and overturned, while the Civic spun around.

Urrutia, a Cutler Bay resident, did not survive, while the woman, a resident of Hialeah, suffered "incapacitating injuries," officials said.

Urrutia's mother said he was a paramedic waiting to be hired as a firefighter for the City of Miami.