Apparent deadly crash shuts down Florida's Turnpike northbound

By NBC6

An apparent deadly crash on Thursday morning shut down lanes on Florida's Turnpike (SR-821) northbound in Broward County.

The crash involving at least two vehicles happened just after Red Road and was first reported before 2 a.m.

Aerial images showed a car overturned and another looking crushed on the driver's side, with windows shattered. Authorities appeared to cover a body with a tarp.

Information on the victims was not immediately available.

All lanes were closed between Red Road and University Drive. Drivers were being forced off onto Red Road.

Take Miramar Parkway as an alternate route.

NBC6 is working to learn more about the circumstances of the apparent crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

