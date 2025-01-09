Apparent deadly crash shuts down Florida's Turnpike northbound

An apparent deadly crash on Thursday morning shut down lanes on Florida's Turnpike (SR-821) northbound in Broward County.

The crash involving at least two vehicles happened just after Red Road and was first reported before 2 a.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Aerial images showed a car overturned and another looking crushed on the driver's side, with windows shattered. Authorities appeared to cover a body with a tarp.

Information on the victims was not immediately available.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

All lanes were closed between Red Road and University Drive. Drivers were being forced off onto Red Road.

Take Miramar Parkway as an alternate route.

NBC6 is working to learn more about the circumstances of the apparent crash.

This message is being recorded at 2:27 am. There has been A crash on Florida's Turnpike, northbound at mile post 43, beyond northwest 57th avenue. All lanes are closed. Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route. https://t.co/ogX7tCrvxZ — FL511_Estatal (@FL511_Estatal) January 9, 2025

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.