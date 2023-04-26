Man on Meth Tried to Flee Florida Keys Deputies While Riding Rims in Stolen Van: Sheriff

A man who said he'd been smoking meth before he was spotted driving a stolen van tried to flee from deputies in the Florida Keys even after the tires had been spiked and the van was down to its rims, officials said.

Evan Joseph Dodge, 36, was arrested Tuesday on several charges including fleeing and eluding, DUI, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Evan Joseph Dodge

Officials said a van that had been reported stolen out of Key West was spotted by deputies Tuesday afternoon heading northbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 18.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Dodge, of Ohio, refused to stop the van and continued northbound on U.S. 1 even after the sheriff's office spiked the tires and the van was on its rims, officials said.

The van eventually stopped around Mile Marker 30, where Dodge was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Dodge, who told deputies he'd been smoking methamphetamine, was arrested and booked into jail, officials said. Attorney information wasn't available.