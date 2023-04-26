Florida Keys

Man on Meth Tried to Flee Florida Keys Deputies While Riding Rims in Stolen Van: Sheriff

By Brian Hamacher

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A man who said he'd been smoking meth before he was spotted driving a stolen van tried to flee from deputies in the Florida Keys even after the tires had been spiked and the van was down to its rims, officials said.

Evan Joseph Dodge, 36, was arrested Tuesday on several charges including fleeing and eluding, DUI, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Evan Joseph Dodge

Officials said a van that had been reported stolen out of Key West was spotted by deputies Tuesday afternoon heading northbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 18.

Dodge, of Ohio, refused to stop the van and continued northbound on U.S. 1 even after the sheriff's office spiked the tires and the van was on its rims, officials said.

The van eventually stopped around Mile Marker 30, where Dodge was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Dodge, who told deputies he'd been smoking methamphetamine, was arrested and booked into jail, officials said. Attorney information wasn't available.

