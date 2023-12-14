Man said he ‘assassinated' ex-girlfriend and her mother in Miami condo: Police

A man is facing two murder charges after police said he made his way into the Miami condo his ex-girlfriend and her mother shared and shot and killed them both then confessed he'd "assassinated" them, a new arrest report said.

Carlos Alexander Travieso, 48, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his 22-year-old ex, Isbelsy Olivera, and her mother, 50-year-old Irisbel Cartalla, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Carlos Travieso

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Yolanda Villas Condominium at 801 Northwest 47th Avenue in the Flagami area.

According to the report, police responded to apartment 902 at the building and found both women shot inside. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

About 20 minutes after the shooting Travieso arrived at the West Miami Police Department and said in Spanish that he had "assassinated" two people, and he was taken into custody, the report said.

According to the report, security footage from the building showed Travieso walking around the area about 30 minutes before the shooting.

It also showed him waiting for Cartalla to open the door for a witness and showed him "immediately following the witness into the apartment as he retrieved an apparent firearm he was previously concealing," the report said.

The witness told police they saw Travieso shoot Cartalla at least once, the report said.

Travieso was arrested and booked into jail. At a bond court appearance Thursday morning he was ordered held without bond and appointed a public defender.

Carlos Alexander Travieso appears in bond court in Miami-Dade.

A neighbor said the mother and daughter shared a unit on an upper floor and the mother provided cleaning services for the condo complex. The daughter gave manicures out of their unit, the neighbor said.

"They are very nice, hard working women, it’s a shame that this unfortunately had occurred," Jacqueline Granda said. "I wish the family all of the best."

Cartalla would have celebrated her 51st birthday on Saturday. Olivera's 23rd birthday was set to happen on Dec. 21.

Police called the shooting an "ambush" and said they're still investigating and trying to determine how he was able to get in the building, which has security.

What we can confirm is that the suspect somehow was able to ambush both that mother and daughter and they were found deceased inside of their apartment building complex," Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said Wednesday. The circumstances surrounding what led up to the suspect being able to gain access to the apartment complex is still under investigation as well, so there are still a lot of moving components to this investigation as far as how he gained access into the building."