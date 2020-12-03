Man Shoots PepsiCo Co-Worker in Medley in Feud Over Union Issues: Police

An argument over union issues ended with a Medley PepsiCo employee shooting a fellow worker after they agreed to a fight, police said.

Jimmy Lee Franklin, 29, was arrested Wednesday on an attempted murder charge in the Nov. 20 incident, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Franklin and his co-worker had gotten into an argument over union issues and both agreed to fight off PepsiCo property.

Franklin and the other man clocked out of work and drove seperately to one area but found there were security cameras so they drove to another area, the report said.

Franklin got out of his car but the victim stayed in his car and drove up to Franklin, telling him "my break is only 30 minutes, I'm going back to work," the report said.

But the victim said before he could leave, Franklin shot him multiple times, the report said. The victim said he got out of his car and started hobbling away, and Franklin shot at him five or six more times, according to the report.

After Franklin fled the scene, the co-worker got back in his car and drove back to PepsiCo, the report said. The victim knocked on the front door window yelling for help and told other employees "Jimmy shot me," the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he underwent surgery for the gunshots he received.

Franklin was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.