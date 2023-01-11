Man Shot After Attacking Deputy During Dispute in Pompano Beach: BSO

One man was shot by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies after allegedly attacking a deputy during a dispute late Tuesday night in Pompano Beach.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Brainy Avenue, where a security company reportedly called police after a burglary at a construction site in the area.

BSO officials said the armed man, who was not identified, physically attacked a deputy at the scene and showed a firearm. The man was shot by other deputies at the scene.

Deputies immediately treated the man at the scene and transported him to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Officials did not say if the deputy, who was not identified, was treated for injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into the shooting.

