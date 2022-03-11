Miami-Dade

Man Shot After Incident With Police Officer in NW Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police confirmed to NBC 6 that an officer fired their weapon during the incident

By NBC 6

A morning shooting between a Miami-Dade Police Department officer and a man Friday has closed one roadway due to an investigation.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 67th Avenue, where Miami-Dade Police confirmed to NBC 6 an officer fired their weapon and a man was shot.

Officers were seen performing CPR on one person, who was later placed in a nearby ambulance. A car was also seen crashed into a nearby Denny's restaurant.

Witnesses said the man was driving the car when he got out with a knife and went after the officer, who had been on a motorcycle, before the officer opened fire.

Police have not released details on the incident at this time. Miami Gardens Drive remains closed between NW 67th Avenue and 73rd Avenue as the investigation continues.

