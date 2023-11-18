Man shot outside of a Sedano's Supermarket in NW Miami-Dade 

A man was airlifted to a hospital after a shooting outside of a Sedano’s Supermarket in NW Miami-Dade on Saturday morning, Miami-Dade Police have confirmed.

According to witnesses, several shots were fired shortly after 9:00 AM at the Sedano’s located at NW 183rd Street and 67th Avenue.

A witness told NBC6 that one man the man was injured in the shooting and ran to the market for cover until police and fire rescue arrived, which Miami-Dade police confirmed.

"The information that we have right now in the preliminary stages of the investigation, we do not know if the vehicle that shot into the van was in motion or if the shooter exited on foot, shot into the vehicle, and then reentered another nearby car," a Miami-Dade spokesperson said at the scene.

Police also revealed the man had gone to two other establishments in search of medical attention before collapsing at the supermarket.

The witness also described a possible submachine gun as the weapon used.

Video from the scene given to NBC6 shows a white van riddled with more than 10 bullet holes on its side.

Another video sent to NBC6 also shows the man being taken away in a gurney inside the supermarket.

Miami-Dade Police said the man is in critical but stable condition.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more information on this developing story.