Man Shot While Driving on Northwest Miami-Dade Roadway: Police

A man was treated for injuries after police said he was shot while driving Tuesday morning on a roadway in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said the victim, who was not identified, was driving westbound on Northwest 127th Street near 19th Avenue when another man shot at him.

The victim was treated for lacerations as a result from shattered glass. He was not hospitalized.

Police did not release information on the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.