Man sought for questioning in Coconut Creek shooting that killed 19-year-old: Police

Detectives are searching for John-Ronard Cedieu in connection with the fatal shooting of Bryce McFadden, Coconut Creek Police said Thursday

A man is being sought for questioning in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Coconut Creek in November, police said.

Detectives are searching for John-Ronard Cedieu in connection with the fatal shooting of Bryce McFadden, Coconut Creek Police said Thursday.

McFadden was shot and killed at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Coco Parc Condominiums on Lyons Road, police said.

Detectives have not released additional info on the shooting but previously said it was not random.

Police said Cedieu's last known address was on Northwest 15th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 954-973-6734.

