Little Havana

Man stabbed, another ‘slashed' in Little Havana: Police

Though police did not elaborate, they said the second incident could have been related to an armed robbery at the first location

Police responded to two stabbing incidents in Little Havana on Saturday morning.

The first happened at 329 NW 17th Avenue at around 5:30 a.m., Miami police said.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

A man was found "stabbed on the right shoulder, heavily intoxicated," and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

About 10 minutes later, another man was found "slashed" in the face at 1885 NW 1 St.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Though police did not elaborate, they said the second incident could have been related to an armed robbery at the first location.

NBC6 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Little HavanaCrime and Courts
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us