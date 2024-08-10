Man stabbed, another ‘slashed' in Little Havana: Police

Police responded to two stabbing incidents in Little Havana on Saturday morning.

The first happened at 329 NW 17th Avenue at around 5:30 a.m., Miami police said.

A man was found "stabbed on the right shoulder, heavily intoxicated," and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

About 10 minutes later, another man was found "slashed" in the face at 1885 NW 1 St.

Though police did not elaborate, they said the second incident could have been related to an armed robbery at the first location.

NBC6 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.