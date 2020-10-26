Naples

Man Stunned By Giant Jellyfish On Florida Beach

A giant jellyfish stopped a Florida man in his tracks while he was going for a jog along a Naples beach. 

The creature, which stretched four feet across the sand, was seen along the shore of Vanderbilt beach.

Local

Florida 3 hours ago

Florida Man Stole Bulldozer, Ran Down Biden Signs: Police

Florida 5 hours ago

Police Chief Piloting Plane Killed in Central Florida Crash

Anatoli Smirnov told WFLA that he “almost got eaten” by the creature, joking about its incredible size.

Smirnov said he’s seen plenty of sea creatures and critters on the beach, but this was the first time he spotted a jellyfish that large.

The jelly, which was pink and white in color, did not appear to sting or harm Smirnov.

He did say, however, that it was a "fascinating find."

This article tagged under:

Naplesjellyfishanatoli smirnovvanderbilt beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us