Man Stunned By Giant Jellyfish On Florida Beach

A giant jellyfish stopped a Florida man in his tracks while he was going for a jog along a Naples beach.

The creature, which stretched four feet across the sand, was seen along the shore of Vanderbilt beach.

Anatoli Smirnov told WFLA that he “almost got eaten” by the creature, joking about its incredible size.

Smirnov said he’s seen plenty of sea creatures and critters on the beach, but this was the first time he spotted a jellyfish that large.

The jelly, which was pink and white in color, did not appear to sting or harm Smirnov.

He did say, however, that it was a "fascinating find."