‘Any deal out of prison is a good deal': Man testifies against brother for 2012 Miami Lakes murder

For the past two weeks, two friends facing charges for allegedly planning and executing the murder of a man in Miami Lakes have been on trial.

If Ysrael Granda and Jonathan Rico are found guilty of the killing of 42-year-old Jose Soto in 2012, the pair could be sentenced to death.

Prosecutors say Granda was the mastermind of the killing from inside the jail. At the time, Granda was facing attempted murder charges for allegedly trying to kill the victim beforehand, but was unsuccessful. Out of fear the victim would testify against him in a trial, police say Granda's desire to kill Soto continued.

Prosecutors say Granda ordered Rico to surprise and fatally shoot Soto. Granda’s younger brother was his messenger from the jail to the outside world.

“Participated in plotting the murder for Jose, not only by following orders, but by being able to communicate freely with everyone involved,” Wilber Granda said while describing his role in Soto’s murder.

Wilber Granda pleaded guilty last July for his involvement. He avoided prison time with a maximum of up to life in prison and instead was sentenced to 10 years’ probation.

“I definitely had fault,” Wilber Granda said. “ I Wouldn’t have taken a plea if I felt I had no fault.”

Prosecutors are hoping the sibling’s testimony helps convince jurors to reach a guilty verdict.

While Wilber Granda testified, his brother did not show much emotion.

"He was jealous. He didn’t understand why she was with somebody else," Wilber Granda said.

Besides Wilber Granda, Ysrael Granda’s ex-girlfriend Lisania Quintero also pleaded guilty to her involvement in Soto’s murder. She was sentenced to 13 years and testified in front of jurors last week.

Rico and Ysrael Granda have pleaded not guilty.

“Any deal out of prison is a good deal,” Wilber Granda said when being cross-examined by defense attorneys.