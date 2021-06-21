Broward County

Man Wanted in Lauderhill Killing Taken Into Custody in Fort Lauderdale: Cops

By NBC 6 Digital Team

A man wanted in connection with the killing of another man in Lauderhill last month was taken into custody in Fort Lauderdale Monday, officials said.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, was taken into custody after barricading himself inside an apartment in the area of Northwest 11th Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue, authorities said.

Lauderhill Police officials confirmed the man had been sought in the May 17 killing of another man who collapsed into a Broward County Transit bus after he was shot.

The victim was shot at an unknown location and approached a passing bus in the 2900 block of Northwest 56th Avenue, officials said.

The man entered the bus, told the people inside that he had been shot, then collapsed, police said. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale where he died from his injuries.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.

