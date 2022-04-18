Man Wanted in Mother-Daughter Murder in North Lauderdale Takes Own Life

A man wanted for allegedly gunning down his ex-wife and teen daughter outside their North Lauderdale home last week took his own life Monday, authorities said.

An arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Andre Odaine Anglin after a Wednesday morning shooting that claimed the lives of the two victims, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

On Monday, Anglin committed suicide at a gas station at 901 W. Sunrise Boulevard, officials said. The initial investigation showed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, BSO officials said.

“I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

Friends identified the victims as Jennifer Bellony and her 15-year-old daughter, and said Anglin was Bellony's ex-husband and the father of the teen.

"He shot the momma first and they said when the girl hollared, that’s when he turned the gun," one neighbor said.

According to court records, Bellony accused Anglin of threatening to kill her, and had gotten a temporary domestic violence restraining order against him.

But they were soon dismissed after she didn't follow through and seek to make them permanent, records showed.

“I know he was seeking help and we did our best to help him, we did our best but she did not want to be with him, she did not want to have a relationship with him anymore, all the trauma, all the abuse that she’s been through,” said Balanda Bellony, Jennifer's aunt.

Family friends said Anglin and Bellony were high school sweethearts but had gotten divorced.

Bellony also had two young sons. Family members said the two were both in the car ready to go to school when their mother and sister were shot dead.

"She dropped her book bag and her brother’s book bag trying to run for her life and he still found a way," Balanda Bellany said.