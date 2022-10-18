Man Who Confessed to Killing Pregnant Woman in 1986 to Be Released From Prison

The murder of Angela Savage in 1986 remained unsolved for more than 20 years.

Her family thought they had received justice when her confessed killer, Gary Troutman, was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

This week, however, they learned he’ll be released after serving half the time.

“I’m very disappointed and frustrated," said Bernard Adams, Angela's father.

Angela’s father received a letter in the mail from the Florida Department of Corrections informing him Gary Troutman will be released from prison in the next 90 days.

If released in January 2023 as listed on the Corrections website, Troutman will have served about 15 years of his 30-year sentence. He was arrested in 2007 and then formally sentenced in 2015.

"He spent eight years in the county playing the justice system like he was crazy, mentally insane, and then when we finally got the trial after eight years and he was sentenced he did another seven or seven and a half years," said Wayne Adams, Angela's brother.

Troutman pleaded guilty to killing Angela in 1986. Deputies say he strangled the pregnant woman and dumped her body on the side of the road.

Initially, Troutman faced charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and rape, but the kidnapping and rape charges were dropped. The first-degree murder charge was changed to second-degree murder.

"The kidnapping and rape charges were dropped. Maybe the state might want to look at bringing those charges on him again now. I think that’s the only possibility we have at this point of trying to get any sense of justice," said Adams.

Just weeks before murdering Angela, Troutman killed 17-year-old Cassandra Scott. In that case, Troutman served nine years of his 25-year sentence. Both Angela and Cassandra were pregnant when they were killed.

Scott's 1986 murder remained unsolved until 1994 when Troutman was accused of attacking his wife.

NBC 6 contacted the Florida Department of Corrections for more details on Troutman's release and is waiting for a response from the department.