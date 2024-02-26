Miami

Passenger who fell into Miami River identified as California man

Authorities say the boat was waiting in line for the bridge to go up Saturday afternoon, when a passenger went overboard

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) have identified the man who fell off a charter boat and into the Miami River.

Abraham Mgowano of Berkley, California was one of 12 passengers on a 44' cabin cruiser with one operator on Saturday, before he fell overboard around 2:30 p.m.

Miami Fire Rescue divers searched for hours after the 35-year-old fell into the water off of NW North River Drive and NW 4th Street.

The U.S. Coast Guard later said that it had suspended its search for him around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Authorities say the boat -- that was chartered around 11 a.m. Saturday -- was on its way back and waiting in line for the 5th Street bridge to go up, when Mgowano fell overboard.

Miami Fire Rescue considered it to be a recovery mission by Saturday evening, reopening the river by 6:30 p.m.

However, the FWC announced Monday morning that its officers, in partnership with the Miami-Dade Police Department and City of Miami Fire Rescue, have continued to dive and search the area -- as Mgowano remains missing.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

