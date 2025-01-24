Fort Lauderdale

Man who nearly died on I-595 reunites with firefighters who saved his life

Mario Sparacino and his wife were driving home Saturday when he suddenly had trouble breathing

By Lena Salzbank

Fort Lauderdale firefighters on Friday got a chance to reunite with a man they helped save over the weekend.

Mario and Barbara Sparacino were on their way home Saturday afternoon, driving on I-595 when Mario suddenly had trouble breathing. 

Barbara was able to get control of the car and pull over onto the shoulder of the highway while Mario continued gasping for air.

“He wasn’t speaking and his color was turning grey, and at that point, I had to think fast, I grabbed the steering wheel with my left hand,” Barbara Sparacino said.

The couple says a good Samaritan pulled over to see if they were OK, and quickly called 911 so first responders could come and help.

When Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived, they said Mario had stopped breathing and lost his pulse. 

“The first thing coming to my mind was that Mario was going to die today,” Barbara Sparacino said.

First responders with Firehouse 47 quickly got him into an ambulance, where they did CPR, and within a matter of minutes, Mario was awake and speaking. 

On Friday, those firefighters came to visit Mario at Broward Health Medical Center, where the family thanked the heroes for saving his life. 

“It helps us feel good and helps him feel good,” said firefighter Jason Thawley.

Doctors at the hospital say they hope to have Mario out of the hospital by the end of the weekend.

