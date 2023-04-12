Man and Woman Arrested for Selling Synthetic Cannabinoids at Hialeah Smoke Shop

Police arrested a man and a woman who allegedly sold synthetic Cannabinoids out of a smoke shop in Hialeah that is within 1,000 feet of a school.
Delby Ham, 38, and Nancy Diaz-Galeas, 38, were arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking and selling of the drug within 1,000 feet of a school or park, Hialeah Police officials said.
According to an arrest report, a confidential informant went into the store located at 4791 Palm Avenue three times in March and bought baggies containing the Cannabinoids.
Police obtained a search warrant and went to the business Tuesday, taking both Ham and Diaz-Galeas into custody. Officers found a handgun during a search of Ham along with 30 pounds of the drug and $530 in cash, police said.
Ham also had an envelope containing $10,000 at the time of his arrest, the report said.
Both Ham and Diaz-Galeas were booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.