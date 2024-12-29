Pembroke Pines

Man, woman punch package out of FedEx driver's hands in Pembroke Pines: Police

Initial reports of the robbery came in at about 12:35 p.m. in the area of SW 14th Court.

By Briana Trujillo

A FedEx driver was robbed during a delivery in Pembroke Pines on Friday by a man and woman who allegedly took off, according to authorities.

Pembroke Pines police said the victim, a FedEx driver, was delivering a package when he was approached by a woman who claimed to be the homeowner and recipient of the package.

When the driver asked for identification, an argument began, and a man approached and punched the package out of the driver's hands, police said. The woman picked it up and both of the thieves took off.

It was not immediately clear if the driver was injured.

Authorities have not released further information about a potential search for suspects.

Earlier this month, an Amazon delivery driver was stabbed and robbed when he got a flat tire in Fort Lauderdale. The suspect in that attack was caught and arrested.

