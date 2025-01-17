Marines surprise JROTC student amid his road to recovery after fireworks accident

A surprise visit for a teenage burn victim recovering at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital has sparked a glimmer of hope amid his recovery journey.

Anthony Arxer, 17, has been hospitalized for weeks after a fireworks accident on Thanksgiving that resulted in severe injuries, leaving him with third-degree burns on 60% of his body. Anthony’s family told NBC6 that he has always aspired to serve in the military, but his recent accident has cast uncertainty over his future.

On Friday morning, a group of Marines visited him in the burn unit, providing both encouragement and inspiration as he navigates his recovery.

“It's already a big challenge,” Anthony said, reflecting on his experience in Room 5008, where he has seen regular visits from friends and family since November.

During their visit, the Marines offered valuable advice based on their own experiences including one who has been in his shoes.

“Take it day by day,” said Marine Brian Clemente, who spent 47 days in the same burn unit after a bonfire incident.

For Anthony, the motivation from the Marines was a much-needed reminder that his dreams are still attainable.

“I want to join the army, I want to be a ranger, hopefully second battalion,” Anthony said. “But I’ll take what I can get.”

The surprise encounter left a profound impact on him, sparking renewed determination and hope as he faces the challenges of recovery.

“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time. Giving hope to someone who was in my shoes is a rewarding moment,” Clemente said.

Anthony ended the visit by telling NBC6 that he plans to enlist in the Army when he turns 18.