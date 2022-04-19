Mask or No Mask? The Latest South Florida Transit Guidelines

After a federal judge in Florida on Monday vacated the Biden administration's national mask mandate for planes and other forms of public transportation, face masks are no longer required at Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports. Other transportation systems across South Florida are adjusting their mask policies as well.

South Florida Tri-Rail

South Florida's Tri-Rail announced on their website that mask-wearing will now be optional on Tri-Rail trains effective immediately.

⚠️ In light of Florida federal district court ruling, effective immediately, masks will be optional, not required, on Tri-Rail trains and in the SFRTA Operations Center. — Tri-Rail 😷 (@Tri_Rail) April 19, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Miami-Dade Transit (Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover)

An employee of Miami-Dade Transit told NBC 6 that masks are no longer required on the Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover, but are still recommended for passengers experiencing any symptoms.

Broward County Transit

Broward County Transit has previously adhered to federal mask mandates for public transportation. No update has been announced in their mask policy. Please check back for the latest.

Brightline

Brightline train still asks that passengers wear face masks at all times except when eating, drinking or taking oral medication.

Rideshare (Uber and Lyft)

As of Tuesday Morning, Lyft maintained its mandate of wearing masks when using the service for both drivers and passengers.

Uber also shared a tweet saying that masks are no longer required and that passengers can now use the front seat if they need to.

You can now ride without a mask and use the front seat if you need to. While mask usage is still recommended, we’ve updated our Covid Safety policies. Let’s move forward, safely together.



For US riders only. pic.twitter.com/LgHYSsC4Bg — Uber (@Uber) April 19, 2022

Palm Tran

NBC 6 has reached out to Palm Tran and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated. Please check back for the latest information.