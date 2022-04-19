Mask or No Mask? The Latest South Florida Transit Guidelines

After a federal judge in Florida on Monday vacated the Biden administration's national mask mandate for planes and other forms of public transportation, face masks are no longer required at Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports. Other transportation systems across South Florida are adjusting their mask policies as well.
South Florida Tri-Rail
South Florida's Tri-Rail announced on their website that mask-wearing will now be optional on Tri-Rail trains effective immediately.
Miami-Dade Transit (Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover)
An employee of Miami-Dade Transit told NBC 6 that masks are no longer required on the Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover, but are still recommended for passengers experiencing any symptoms.
Broward County Transit
Broward County Transit has previously adhered to federal mask mandates for public transportation. No update has been announced in their mask policy. Please check back for the latest.
Brightline
Brightline train still asks that passengers wear face masks at all times except when eating, drinking or taking oral medication.
Rideshare (Uber and Lyft)
As of Tuesday Morning, Lyft maintained its mandate of wearing masks when using the service for both drivers and passengers.
Uber also shared a tweet saying that masks are no longer required and that passengers can now use the front seat if they need to.
Palm Tran
NBC 6 has reached out to Palm Tran and is waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated. Please check back for the latest information.
