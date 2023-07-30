South Florida

Masked shooter leaves man injured in front of Westar Gas Station in Opa Locka

Police are on the lookout for a black male suspect in white long sleeves and dark pants.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man now finds himself in critical condition after being shot by a masked suspect near a Westar gas station in Opa Locka on Sunday morning, Miami-Dade police warned.

According to a statement, the masked man was able to escape northbound with another accomplice.

Police also said the victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and finds himself in critical condition.

An investigation is underway.

