1 firefighter hospitalized after massive fire breaks out at Parkland property

By Lena Salzbank

One firefighter was transported to the hospital after a massive blaze erupted at a barn in Parkland Monday morning.

The reported barn fire broke out in the 7300 block of Northwest 82nd Terrace.

According to Coral Springs Parkland Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Michael Moser, crews received the 911 call at about 5 a.m. after a neighbor reported a barn fire near their home.

When units arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a large barn which also served as a guest house.

At this time, Moser said the fire is under control and there were no reported injuries.

However one firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for a heat-related emergency, Moser said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

