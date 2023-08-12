Meet the fastest 14 year old in America to run the 200 meter. And she is from Miramar

At just 14 years old, and in only her second year of running track, Arianna won the 200 meter in her age division.

“My dream is to go pro at 16 and go to the Olympics,” said Arianna Woolcock.

Her coach, Haile Hoo, founder of Five Star General Athletics says Arianna is a joy to work with, always a good listener, and a hard worker who came a long way.

“Her nickname from the team was “robot girl.” She ran pretty funny and wasn’t the fastest girl out there. There were times she wanted to quit. So we just tried to inspire her to continue. She did that and is a national champion a year later.” Said Coach Hoo.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

But her impact on Coach Hoo goes even deeper.

“This year was the year I thought I’d pack it up. And with Ari winning a national championship, she was able to show me I still have it.” Says Hoo citing funding and other obstacles in the track and field sports industry.

As a Miramar native, Arianna represents the south Florida city on a national level.

“My family was Jamaican and track is huge in Jamaica. There are plenty of Jamaicans in Miramar. So track is pretty much the glue to this community as far as Miramar.” Says Hoo.

“I’m extremely proud of Arianna.” Says mom, Felicia Woolcock. “Her hard worth and her faith in God.”

“Nothing is impossible with God. All you have to do is put your mind to it and be dedicated to it and sacrifice.” Says Arianna.

Arianna is also ranked 8th in the nation in the 100 meter dash out of over 100 qualifying runners to the junior Olympics.