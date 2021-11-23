Elevator Fixed at Miami Apartment Building, a Relief for Elderly, Disabled Residents

One out of two broken elevators at a Miami apartment building was fixed Tuesday night — good news for some elderly and disabled tenants who had a hard time getting around.

"The elevator is back on service. We apologize for all the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. You can be sure that we are doing our best to get on service the 2nd elevator as soon as possible," said a letter signed by the building's management.

The city of Miami had given a final warning to the Civic Towers on NW 15th Avenue and 18th Street, where two elevators weren't working for the first 10 floors of the apartment building.

Before the fix, Darianna Diago captured a video appearing to show a man being ushered down the stairs in a wheelchair by fire rescue.

She said that's what life was like without working elevators for the past few days.

“I live on the seventh floor. And my biggest concern was my grandma would get sick and I would have to take her to the hospital," Diago said.

“I’m worried for my neighbors," resident Vladimir Padilla told NBC 6 earlier Tuesday. "If there is an emergency, how can they come downstairs?"

City officials had posted signs warning management they must address the concerns by Dec. 6. and that failure to do so could result in a hearing before the unsafe structure panel by the city.

“The notice is a final notice for the ownership to comply with the deficiencies currently present at that particular location," said Asael Marrero, director of the Miami Buildings Department.

Residents brought up the issue to management several times and claimed they didn't address them for days.

"I have a problem, surgery in January, a big problem for me," resident Teresa Perez said earlier Tuesday. "I told (management) everything. Nothing.”

But it seems the elevators weren't the only issue at this place. Management is also being told to address mold and standing water issues around the building.

NBC 6 has contacted management but has not heard back.