Miami artist David ‘Lebo' Le Batard dies at 50

Miami artist David 'Lebo' LeBatard has died at 50 due to an undisclosed illness, his brother Dan Le Batard announced on his sports podcast Tuesday.

"You know, my best friend for 50 years passed away last night," Dan Le Batard said on his show.

The sportscaster added that his brother had suffered from an undisclosed illness before his death.

The artist was best known for his colorful murals, paintings and sculptures.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to Lebo's website, he was the innovator of Postmodern Cartoon Expressionism, a combination of bold colors, cartoonish style and geometric shapes and lines.

The Cuban American was born and raised in South Florida, and he went on to create a showroom in Wynwood as well as a studio in Miami Beach.

His works can also be found on the hull of a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship, which he was commissioned to paint.

Lebo also worked with high-profile brands like Google, Redbull, Bacardi, Ferrari and more.