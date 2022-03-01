Miami Beach Announces Extra Safety Measures in March With Increased Number of Visitors

With the expected increase in visitors coming to Miami Beach during the month of March, city officials are announcing extra safety measures aimed at keeping everyone safe.

For the South Beach High Impact Zone - the area between 5th and 16th Streets and Pennsylvania Avenue and the Atlantic Ocean - the following measures will be in effect from March 3-29:

All direct or indirect consumption of alcohol will be prohibited on public beaches.

The limitation of live or amplified music, except for city approved and permitted events.

Coolers, inflatable devices, tents, tables and similar objects will be prohibited from public beaches.

Local access restrictions will be enforced on some city streets to limit traffic in order to improve mobility for residents and anyone patronizing businesses.

The sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages at all establishments located south of 16th Street will end at 2 a.m. each night between March 7th and the 21st.

The Miami Beach Police Department will implement a traffic plan to reduce traffic around the South of Fifth Street and Flamingo Park neighborhoods each weekend in March.

Motorists will be able to access the SOFI neighborhood via Alton Road, Washington Avenue, Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive. The Flamingo Park neighborhood can be accessed via Alton Road.

A flat parking rate of $20 per vehicle will be imposed at all city parking garages in the entertainment district from Thursday through Sunday each weekend in March. This includes garages at 7th Street and Collins Avenue, 12th Street and Washington Avenue, 13th Street and Collins Avenue and the Anchor Garage on 16th Street.

On-street parking will be prohibited along Collins Avenue in the South Beach entertainment district. On-street parking between Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive and 5th and 15th streets will only be available to residents with a parking permit.

In an effort with the U.S. Coast Guard, the MBPD’s Marine Patrol will be enforcing local, state and federal laws on vessel operations due to an increase in illegal charters.

“We want everyone to enjoy our beaches, restaurants and hotels as long as they can do so safely and responsibly while taking care of our city,” said Miami Beach City Manager Alina T. Hudak.

“Miami Beach Live!” will activate the Lummus Park area of South Beach and the beachfront between 10th to 13th streets each weekend in March starting on Friday, March 4th through the 27th. The performances cover a range of musical genres from pop to international and symphonic Broadway. For more information, click on this link.