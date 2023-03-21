spring break

Miami Beach Businesses Plan to Amp Up Security as City Denies Extending Curfew

Immediately after the weekend chaos, city leaders held an emergency meeting but failed to extend a curfew for next weekend.

By Heather Walker and Jamie Guirola

After Miami Beach commissioners decided against a curfew following a deadly spring break weekend, some businesses are taking things into their own hands.

Spring breakers were captured on cellphone video wreaking havoc at Candy Shack Daiquiris and Wings over the weekend, throwing chairs and tables at staff.

“Miami is a destination. It’s been a destination for a while," said manager Zae Mitchell. "I feel that’s to be expected. Preparation is everything."

He said the business just opened, so before this weekend, they were not prepared. But after this incident, they decided to hire security from midday until closing at 1 p.m.

“I feel we as people in business, we should have security," Mitchell said. "And if there was more security at each establishment, the chaos wouldn’t be so hectic."

He said police are present but there just aren’t enough to handle the large crowds. 

There is already a massive police presence during peak spring break days Thursday through Sunday, with 470 officers on the streets at any given time.

As of Monday, police made 370 arrests. In the last 24 hours, that number is closer to 400, with a handful of new gun seizures up from 70 since spring break started.

Immediately after the weekend chaos, city leaders held an emergency meeting but failed to extend a curfew for next weekend. It will be the second busiest during March, with crowds from Ultra Miami Music Festival expected to start arriving as early as Wednesday.

"I'm disappointed that the city commission did not support the request from our public safety experts to extend the curfew when law enforcement tells us they need a curfew to protect life and property," Commissioner Alex Fernandez said.

