Miami Beach Man Tried to Steal Jet Ski, Got Naked, Fought With Officers: Police

A Miami Beach man who tried to steal a personal watercraft then got naked and exposed himself before battling with police officers was arrested on multiple charges, police said.

Yacov Jacques Levi, 47, was arrested Sunday on charges of grand theft, aggravated battery, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, lewd and lascivious behavior, resisting an officer without violence and providing a false name after arrest, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Yacov Jacques Levi

According to the report, officers had responded to the 2300 block of the beach for a report of an intoxicated man who tried to steal a personal watercraft from a company.

The manager of the company said Levi tried to take one of the Jet Skis from the shoreline but was unsuccessful, the report said.

Levi started pushing it out toward the ocean but was stopped by an employee, the report said.

He then grabbed and broke a paddleboard paddle and hit the manager in the back of the head, the report said.

Levi went into the ocean, before police arrived and ordered him to come out of the water multiple times, the report said.

Levi gave police his middle finger, took off his shorts and became completely naked in the water, and later threw water and sand at officers, the report said.

At one point, he was making lewd gestures while he was exposed and "facing the public to include children," the report said.

Levi was finally brought to the shore line, where he resisted arrest and was punched in the face by an officer so he could be brought under control, the report said.

Four officers eventually carried him off, and he was hospitalized before being booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.