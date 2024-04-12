Miami Beach Pride is back. Here's what to know before the parade, festival

It's that time of year again!

What originally began as a parade down Ocean Drive evolved into 12 days of back-to-back programming that truly celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Miami Beach Pride 2024:

When is Miami Beach Pride 2024?

From April 2 through 14, event goers can enjoy great music, delicious food, unity and fun.

This year, festivities include lavish floats, a queer art showcase designed to support local artists, social justice night, incredible celebrity guests of honor, live performances and much more.

According to a news release, the 2-day festival, which runs from April 13-14, promises to be the biggest and best iteration of Miami Beach Pride to date and this year's theme was selected to honor the journey of the LGBTQ+ community: Pride. Progress. Perseverance.

Do I need tickets to any of the events?

While some events for Miami Beach Pride are free to the public, others require tickets for entry.

Whether you want to attend the Miss Miami Beach Pride Pageant or want to be part of the VIP Beach Affair hosted by Jessica Wild, you need to purchase tickets.

Other events, however, simply require an RSVP.

For a full list of events and to score tickets, click here.

What kind of entertainment will I see at Miami Beach Pride?

During the 2-day Festival and Parade there will be a number of notable performances.

The incomparable Billy Porter will serve as grand marshal and headline performer, and "Real Housewives'" Lisa Rinna and actress and comedian June Diane Raphael, will be grand marshals.

Other key entertainers include Farina, Mila Jam, Kimberly Nichole, Kayne The Lovechild, Jessica Wild and sets by DJ Alex Acosta, DJ Guy Scheiman, DJ Alexis Tucci, DJ Sushiman, DJ Robbie Leslie, and DJ Gunn.

This year, as the grand marshal and headliner of the Miami Beach Pride Festival, Porter once again takes center stage in the fight for equality and acceptance.

Are there any events for kids?

Yes!



Miami Beach Pride and VEG (Veterinary Emergency Group) is hosting a free Family Picnic with fun for the whole family, including your furry friends.

During the picnic, kids can play, learn and even paint their pups.

Once you sign up, you'll be asked to send in a photo of your furry pal, who will be sketched on a canvas and ready before you arrive to the event.

For more information, click here.