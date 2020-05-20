Miami Beach Roadways Converting Into Outdoor Dining For Restaurants Amid Reopening

As Miami Beach prepares to reopen restaurants and sidewalk cafes next Wednesday, May 27th, city officials have announced a series of road closures to help businesses follow social distancing guidelines.
Under Miami Beach’s rules to reopen, restaurants are ordered to set indoor capacity to 50%. With the road closures, officials say businesses can use sidewalks and streets to better comply with those rules.
The list of street closures includes:
- Washington Avenue between 7 Street and 16 Street will close Tuesday, May 26th.
- Ocean Drive from 5 Street to 15 Street has been closed since May 16th and will remain closed during this phase of reopening.
The following roads will close if restaurants request for additional seating:
- Bay Road from 18 Street to 20 Street
- 20 Street from Purdy Avenue to Bay Road
- Purdy Avenue from 18 Street to 20 Street
- 73 Street from Collins Avenue to Ocean Terrace
- Ocean Terrace from 73 Street to 74 Street
- 74 Street from Collins Avenue to Ocean Terrace
- Lincoln Road from West Avenue to Alton Road