Miami Beach Roadways Converting Into Outdoor Dining For Restaurants Amid Reopening

As Miami Beach prepares to reopen restaurants and sidewalk cafes next Wednesday, May 27th, city officials have announced a series of road closures to help businesses follow social distancing guidelines.

Under Miami Beach’s rules to reopen, restaurants are ordered to set indoor capacity to 50%. With the road closures, officials say businesses can use sidewalks and streets to better comply with those rules.

The list of street closures includes:

Washington Avenue between 7 Street and 16 Street will close Tuesday, May 26th.

Ocean Drive from 5 Street to 15 Street has been closed since May 16th and will remain closed during this phase of reopening.

The following roads will close if restaurants request for additional seating: