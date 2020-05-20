reopening

Miami Beach Roadways Converting Into Outdoor Dining For Restaurants Amid Reopening

Restaurants and sidewalk cafes set to open May 27

NBC Universal, Inc.

As Miami Beach prepares to reopen restaurants and sidewalk cafes next Wednesday, May 27th, city officials have announced a series of road closures to help businesses follow social distancing guidelines.

Under Miami Beach’s rules to reopen, restaurants are ordered to set indoor capacity to 50%. With the road closures, officials say businesses can use sidewalks and streets to better comply with those rules.

The list of street closures includes:

  • Washington Avenue between 7 Street and 16 Street will close Tuesday, May 26th.
  • Ocean Drive from 5 Street to 15 Street has been closed since May 16th and will remain closed during this phase of reopening.

The following roads will close if restaurants request for additional seating:

  • Bay Road from 18 Street to 20 Street
  • 20 Street from Purdy Avenue to Bay Road
  • Purdy Avenue from 18 Street to 20 Street
  • 73 Street from Collins Avenue to Ocean Terrace
  • Ocean Terrace from 73 Street to 74 Street
  • 74 Street from Collins Avenue to Ocean Terrace
  • Lincoln Road from West Avenue to Alton Road

This article tagged under:

reopeningcoronavirusMiami Beachreopenings
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us