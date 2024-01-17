Miami-Dade charter school teacher accused of sending explicit images to his student

A Miami-Dade charter school teacher was arrested for allegedly sending explicit pictures to one of his students, authorities said.

Investigators said Alberto Hernandez, 37, befriended a 17-year-old student during the school break and started talking to him on WhatsApp.

Miami-Dade Corrections Alberto Hernandez

The conversations became sexual, according to Miami-Dade Police. At one point, Hernandez allegedly sent the teen a picture of his genitalia.

The student reported it to school officials, who called police.

Hernandez was arrested Tuesday and charged with electronic transmission/harmful to minors, according to police.

Authorities have not disclosed where Hernandez teaches.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.