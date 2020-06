The Miami-Dade County League of Cities Mayor's Coalition is holding a news conference Monday afternoon.

The news conference is taking place at Miami City Hall and includes Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, Doral Mayor JC Bermudez, Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert, Pinecrest Mayor Joseph Corradino, North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, West Miami Mayor Rhonda Rodriguez, Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar, and Biscayne Park Mayor Virginia O'Halpin.