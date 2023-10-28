Miami-Dade County Parks and Recreation responds to man finding anti-Semitic golf balls at Greynolds Park

Miami Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces issued an official statement after a man found an anti-Semitic message on a golf ball at Greynolds Park.

The man in the video, Tom Kapri, found the ball with the swastika written while looking for his ball.

"Greynolds Golf course. I love looking for my ball. I love coming to play, but I come and look for my ball and this is what I find. This ball. Absolutely disgusting," Kapri says in the video.

The Communications manager for Miami-Dade County Parks and Recreation sent out a message stating:

"This behavior goes against the principles and values of the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department and of Miami-Dade County.

Our Parks are places of inclusion and acceptance for all religions, races, and walks of life. We strive to create and achieve positive experiences that enrich and enhance our community’s quality of life.

There is no room for discrimination or hate at our parks, and this includes antisemitic [sic] comments and any representation associated with it. We are appalled by this incident and will not tolerate this behavior.



While we don't routinely check every golfer's equipment, we take this matter very seriously and will implement practices that will further monitor these types of incidents and hopefully prevent any further occurrences of this nature.

Our goal is to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all our visitors, and we will do everything we can to ensure that, including adding signs stating that harassment, hate or any other discrimination will not be tolerated and will result in removal of the premises."