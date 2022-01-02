Miami-Dade County Public Schools Announce Revised Protocols Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases

As students prepare to head back to classrooms, Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced that it is modifying its existing COVID-19 protocols due to the surge in cases during the holidays, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

In a tweet, MDCPS announced that beginning Monday, January 3, all MDCPS employees, volunteers, visitors and contractors will be required to wear a facial covering while indoors at any District school or gathering until further notice.

Due to a surge in #COVID19 cases during the holidays, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, @MDCPS is modifying its existing protocols. #MDCPSWellness pic.twitter.com/DfgyQAXBNK — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) December 30, 2021

Transportation employees will also be required to wear face masks while transporting students and any spectators at school sporting events will have to mask up as well.

Students, however, will not be required to wear facial coverings, but they are highly encouraged to do so as an additional protection against COVID-19.

The District added that protocols for the enhanced cleaning and sanitation of classrooms and common areas will continue as implemented at the beginning of the pandemic.