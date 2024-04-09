Miami-Dade County Public Schools employee facing multiple child molestation charges

A Bob Graham Education Center staff member has been arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior towards a minor.

Martin Zaretsky has been charged with seven counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child between 12 and 17 years old.

Martin Zaretsky / Credit: Miami-Dade Corrections

Zaretsky is also facing seven counts of offenses against students by authority figures.

According to the school's official website, Zaretsky works in the information technology department.

The 50-year-old was booked into jail on Monday at 2:29 p.m.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools shared the following statement with NBC6:

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply disturbed by the troubling allegations made against this individual. Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest. This type of comportment will not be tolerated as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District." Miami-Dade County Public Schools

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.