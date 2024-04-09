Miami-Dade County Public Schools employee facing multiple child molestation charges

A Bob Graham Education Center staff member has been arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior towards a minor.
Martin Zaretsky has been charged with seven counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child between 12 and 17 years old.
Zaretsky is also facing seven counts of offenses against students by authority figures.
According to the school's official website, Zaretsky works in the information technology department.
The 50-year-old was booked into jail on Monday at 2:29 p.m.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools shared the following statement with NBC6:
This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.